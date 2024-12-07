Entertainment
Popular actress Jaya Prada ventured into politics after leaving the film industry.
Sara Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh, distanced herself from films after her divorce from Saif Ali Khan.
Meenakshi Seshadri moved to the US in 1995, married an investment banker, and settled there.
80s actress Poonam Dhillon now plays mother roles in films and is associated with the BJP.
Padmini Kolhapure appears as a guest on reality shows and plays mother roles in some films.
Mandakini's name was linked with Dawood Ibrahim. She left the industry and married a Tibetan doctor.
Tabu's sister, Farha Naaz, worked in a few films, then married and left the glamour world.
Rati Agnihotri now plays mother roles in films.
