5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change

Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu experienced significant changes after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. After a period of depression, the actress made a comeback.
Samantha says she does 5 things every morning, which have greatly changed her life. She feels positive and focuses on her work.
Samantha wakes up at 5:30 am. Then she writes in her journal, expressing gratitude to God. She writes her heart out and thanks God.
After this, Samantha sits in the sun for 5 minutes. She does breathing exercises according to the Wim Hof method, followed by 25 minutes of meditation.
Then she does tapping. She says that if you want positive changes in life, following even one or two of these steps will show a difference.
Samantha also does 10 minutes of oil pulling for her teeth and facial glow. Her routine also includes workouts and yoga.
