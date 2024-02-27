Entertainment

SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif to Prachi Desai; actors elevate style game

Katrina Kaif to Prachi Desai to Sonu Sood and others were spotted in the city in their glamorous outfits. Let's check out their outfits

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a white jacket and white pants at Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan was spotted in a white t-shirt and black pants at Bandra

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was papped at Mumbai airport in an ice-blue sweatshirt and light coloured denims

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai was spotted in a ice-blue shirt and blue denim pants in the city

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty was papped in a black ensemble in the city

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol was papped wearing a black shirt and blue jeans as he posed for the paps

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
