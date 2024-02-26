Entertainment

SPOTTED: Saif Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra; celebs elevate style game

Saif Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra and others were spotted in the city in their glamorous outfits. Let's check out their outfits

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sanya Malhotra

Media people and paparazzi sing Happy Birthday as Sanya Malhotra cuts cake on her special day with them

Sunil Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was spotted at an event in Bandra wearing a white t-shirt and brown cargo pants

Malavika Mohanan

Actress Malavika Mohanan looked elegant in a beautiful silk mustard saree at her friend’s wedding party

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela was spotted at Mumbai airport in a sunny yellow salwar suit looking bright and gorgeous

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra was spotted in a white t-shirt and black pants which he paired with blue jackets at Mumbai airport

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit was spotted on the sets of 'Dance Deewane' wearing a purple saree recreating for iconic look of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

Bhagyashree

Actress Bhagyashree was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane in a pink and black saree which she paired with black noodle strap blouse

