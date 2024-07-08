Who is Larissa Bonesi? Meet Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has revived allegations that he is dating Larissa Bonesi. Aryan has been believed to be dating the Brazilian actress for several months.
While they haven't addressed the speculations, a handful of Larissa's cryptic postings have fueled them.
Rumours of their connection resurfaced on Sunday when Aryan and Larissa were spotted attending the same party.
According to footage uploaded online, SRK's oldest son attended the party alone. However, a few seconds later, Larissa was spotted entering the party.
For the special Sunday night, Aryan wore cargo trousers, a black top and a denim jacket. Larissa dressed similarly to him, wearing a denim jacket, a black crop top, and shorts.
Larissa, a model and actress born on March 28, 1990, in Brazil, has appeared in several Hindi and Telugu films.
She also appeared as a dancer in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's Desi Boyzz song, Subah Hone Na De. She also played a brief role in Saif Ali Khan's first film Go Goa Gone.
In Telugu, Larissa starred in Sai Dharam Tej's Thikka. She played the female lead in an action comedy picture.
As a model, Larissa has been in commercials for Olay, Lancome, and Levi's, among others.