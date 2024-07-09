Who is Jomol, actress elected as executive committee member of AMMA?

Entertainment
Malayalam actress Jomol has been elected as the new woman executive committee member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).
According to AMMA, four female members must be on the governing body. Five women competed for vacancies this time, with two of them losing.
Actress Jomol has joined the list of other actresses like Ananya, Sarayu Mohan, and Ansiba Hasan in the executive committee of AMMA.
In 1997, she received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Ennu Swantham Janakikutty" and a Special Jury Mention at the National Film Awards.
Jomol began her career as a child artist and transitioned to becoming a lead actress in the mid-90s. She lent voice to Jyothika in the Malayalam Film 'Kaathal – The Core.'