Who is Jomol, actress elected as executive committee member of AMMA?

Image credits: Instagram/Jomol

Executive Committee member of AMMA

Malayalam actress Jomol has been elected as the new woman executive committee member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). 

Image credits: Instagram/Jomol

4 female members in governing body of AMMA

According to AMMA, four female members must be on the governing body. Five women competed for vacancies this time, with two of them losing.
 

Image credits: Instagram/Jomol

Other actresses in the executive committee

Actress Jomol has joined the list of other actresses like Ananya, Sarayu Mohan, and Ansiba Hasan in the executive committee of AMMA.

Image credits: Instagram/Jomol

Kerala State Film Award

In 1997, she received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Ennu Swantham Janakikutty" and a Special Jury Mention at the National Film Awards.
 

Image credits: Instagram/Jomol

Started career as a child artist

Jomol began her career as a child artist and transitioned to becoming a lead actress in the mid-90s. She lent voice to Jyothika in the Malayalam Film 'Kaathal – The Core.'
 

Image credits: Instagram/Jomol
