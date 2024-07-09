Entertainment

Pyaasa to Kaagaz Ke Phool: 7 best movies of Guru Dutt

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959): Director, Producer, Actor

A semi-autobiographical film about the rise and fall of a filmmaker. Although not well-received initially, it has since gained critical acclaim and is considered a masterpiece.

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962): Producer, Actor

This film explores the tragic tale of a lonely wife of a wealthy landlord and her bond with a lowly servant. The film received praise for its performances and direction.

Mr. & Mrs. '55 (1955): Director, Actor

A light-hearted romantic about a young woman who marries a struggling cartoonist to escape her aunt's oppressive control, The Film was a Hit and showcased Guru Dutt's versatility.

Baazi (1951): Director

A crime thriller that marked Guru Dutt's directorial debut. The film, with its noir influences, follows the story of a gambler and has a significant place in Indian cinema history.

Aar Paar (1954): Director, Actor

A romantic comedy-thriller about a taxi driver caught up in a web of crime and love. The film is noted for its lively music and engaging storyline.

Pyaasa (1957): Director, Producer, Actor

This classic film tells the story of a struggling poet searching for love and recognition in a materialistic world. It is regarded as one of the greatest films in Indian cinema.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960): Producer, Actor

This romantic drama, set in Lucknow, revolves around a love triangle. Its beautiful music and poignant storytelling make it a memorable classic.

