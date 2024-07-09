Pyaasa to Kaagaz Ke Phool: 7 best movies of Guru Dutt

Entertainment
Here are seven of his best movies.
A semi-autobiographical film about the rise and fall of a filmmaker. Although not well-received initially, it has since gained critical acclaim and is considered a masterpiece.
This film explores the tragic tale of a lonely wife of a wealthy landlord and her bond with a lowly servant. The film received praise for its performances and direction.
A light-hearted romantic about a young woman who marries a struggling cartoonist to escape her aunt's oppressive control, The Film was a Hit and showcased Guru Dutt's versatility.
A crime thriller that marked Guru Dutt's directorial debut. The film, with its noir influences, follows the story of a gambler and has a significant place in Indian cinema history.
A romantic comedy-thriller about a taxi driver caught up in a web of crime and love. The film is noted for its lively music and engaging storyline.
This classic film tells the story of a struggling poet searching for love and recognition in a materialistic world. It is regarded as one of the greatest films in Indian cinema.
This romantic drama, set in Lucknow, revolves around a love triangle. Its beautiful music and poignant storytelling make it a memorable classic.