Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi: Bhabhi Sloka looks regal

Image credits: Instagram

Shloka Mehta, the Ambani family's badi bahu, attended Anant and Radhika's haldi in a custom-made Anamika Khanna lehenga, looking exceptionally regal and elegant

Styled by sister Diya Mehta, Shloka wore a green lehenga with Gujarati prints, paired with a multi-hued Gujarati work choli, a red dupatta adorned with intricate Gujarati designs

Shloka's makeup was subtle, featuring a nude base and a red bindi, which allowed her exquisite dress to stand out and make a statement on its own

She accessorized with a heavy statement necklace, maang teeka, haath phools, and kadas, which added a royal touch to her overall look, making her appear ethereal

Her braid, decorated with gajra, added to the aesthetics of her appearance, completing her dream-like, traditional Indian bridal look

Shloka Mehta's sophisticated and meticulously styled ensemble for Anant and Radhika's haldi ceremony highlighted her as a true queen among the festive celebrations

