When will KGF-3 release? Here’s what Raveena Tandon said

Entertainment
KGF and KGF-2 are massive hits in the Sandalwood industry, propelling Yash to stardom. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of KGF-3 after the success of the first two chapters.
Released in 2018, KGF Chapter 1 earned a staggering Rs 250 crore worldwide, setting a new benchmark for the Kannada film industry and creating a massive fan base for the franchise.
Released in 2022, KGF Chapter 2 shattered records with a Rs 1500 crore worldwide collection, raising the stakes for the highly anticipated third installment.
Two years after Chapter 2, fans eagerly await KGF-3. Despite announcements and initial script work, the release date remains uncertain, fueling growing anticipation.
Director Prashant Neel hinted at the script for KGF-3, but the task of connecting it to the story of Part 2 is still pending. Fans are curious about how the narrative will unfold.
Yash is busy with TOXIC, and producer Vijay Kirgandur is tied up with other projects, causing delays in KGF-3 production and leaving fans in suspense.
Asked about KGF-3, Raveena Tandon, who starred in KGF-2, replied, "No, I won't say anything right now." Her response left fans disappointed and craving updates.