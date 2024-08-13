Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: 7 celebs who are chainsmokers

From Shah Rukh Khan's rumored 50 cigarettes a day to Salman Khan's on-set smoking, here are 7 celebrities who might be chainsmokers

Image credits: Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan

Known for his smoking habits, Shah Rukh Khan is rumored to smoke up to 50 cigarettes a day. The 'Pathaan' actor has frequently been seen smoking in public

Image credits: Pinterest

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is also a notable smoker, with numerous photos and videos of him smoking. He was even spotted smoking on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT season 2

Image credits: Pinterest

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, with his controversial past and drug usage, is also a chain smoker. He was even permitted to smoke inside prison

Image credits: Pinterest

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has been a long-time smoker and faced health issues due to his smoking habit, including a hospitalization in 2007

Image credits: Twitter

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, known for being a chain smoker, has been seen smoking on various film sets. Despite being fined for smoking in public, he continues to smoke

Image credits: Twitter

Vidya Balan

During the filming of 'The Dirty Picture', Vidya Balan admitted to developing a cigarette addiction, smoking 2-3 cigarettes daily

Image credits: instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik Roshan is a regular smoker and has been seen smoking on film sets multiple times. Pictures of him smoking have surprised many fans

Image credits: Twitter
Find Next One