Payal Malik HOSPITALISED: Armaan Malik's first wife's BP dropped

Entertainment
Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal, is ill. Kritika, Malik's second wife, posted a YouTube video on Tuesday revealing that Payal was hospitalised after feeling sick at home.
Kritika said Payal's pulse jumped and blood pressure plummeted, worrying the family.
A doctor told Payal to stay in the hospital after she was abducted. Her ECG was abnormal. Therefore, a cardiologist was contacted.
Kritika said various tests have been done and findings are pending. Payal Malik, Armaan, and Kritika entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 in June.
Payal was removed first, but Armaan left during the last week. Kritika was a Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist.
The three were hated for the controversial reality program and accused of advocating polygamy. After her expulsion, Payal wanted to divorce Armaan.