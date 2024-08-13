Why Adah Sharma's Sushant Singh Rajput rented flat has no furniture?

Entertainment
Actress Adah Sharma rented the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat and is currently staying there.
The apartment is 4BHK and is located on the sixth floor of the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West, Mumbai.
'The Kerala Story' actress said that her house has no furniture as she likes space.
"I enjoy dancing, and I do not want anything to come in the way. In Mumbai, we pay for space, and if I'm staying in such a lovely home."
"I want to be able to roam around freely! That is why there is no furniture in my home." she continued.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in the Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020.