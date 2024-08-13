Entertainment

Why Adah Sharma's Sushant Singh Rajput rented flat has no furniture?

Adah Sharma

Actress Adah Sharma rented the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat and is currently staying there. 

Adah Sharma's rented flat

The apartment is 4BHK and is located on the sixth floor of the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Adah Sharma's house has no furniture?

'The Kerala Story' actress said that her house has no furniture as she likes space.

Adah Sharma's house has no furniture?

"I enjoy dancing, and I do not want anything to come in the way. In Mumbai, we pay for space, and if I'm staying in such a lovely home."

Adah Sharma's house has no furniture?

"I want to be able to roam around freely! That is why there is no furniture in my home." she continued.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in the Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020.

