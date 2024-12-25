Entertainment

Who is India’s highest paid villain with Rs 200 crore fee?

India's most expensive villain

Reports suggest a hero turned villain is set to outshine everyone, commanding a fee higher than even superstars.

Who is the most expensive villain?

India's most expensive villain is none other than South Indian actor Yash, charging more than heroes for his negative role in Ramayana.

Yash's fee for Ramayana

Reports indicate Yash charged Rs 200 crore for Ravana's role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, while Ranbir Kapoor, playing Ram, received Rs 150 crore.

Yash surpasses many superstars

Yash's fee surpasses Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan's fee in Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan received Rs 25-40 crore as the villain in Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, while Prabhas earned Rs 80 crore.

Shahrukh and Salman Khan trail behind Yash

Shahrukh Khan earned Rs 150 crore for Jawan, and Salman Khan received a similar amount for Tiger 3, both less than Yash's fee.

Only 3 stars earn more than Yash

Only Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, and Thalapathy Vijay have charged over Rs 200 crore for a film, surpassing Yash's fee.

