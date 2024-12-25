Who is India’s highest paid villain with Rs 200 crore fee?

Entertainment
Reports suggest a hero turned villain is set to outshine everyone, commanding a fee higher than even superstars.
India's most expensive villain is none other than South Indian actor Yash, charging more than heroes for his negative role in Ramayana.
Reports indicate Yash charged Rs 200 crore for Ravana's role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, while Ranbir Kapoor, playing Ram, received Rs 150 crore.
Yash's fee surpasses Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan.
Kamal Haasan received Rs 25-40 crore as the villain in Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, while Prabhas earned Rs 80 crore.
Shahrukh Khan earned Rs 150 crore for Jawan, and Salman Khan received a similar amount for Tiger 3, both less than Yash's fee.
Only Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, and Thalapathy Vijay have charged over Rs 200 crore for a film, surpassing Yash's fee.
Baby John to Singham Again: Top 7 Salman Khan cameos over the years
Baby John: Varun Dhawan to Keerthy Suresh; Check fees of cast
Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace
Year ender 2024: Top 6 Bollywood songs of THIS year