Entertainment

Baby John to Singham Again: Top 7 Salman Khan cameos over the years

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Salman Khan also had a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Tees Maar Khan

Salman Khan also had a cameo in the film Tees Maar Khan. Salman and Katrina's dance in this film was well-liked

Son of Sardaar

Salman Khan stole the limelight in the superhit film 'Son of Sardaar'

Zero

Salman and Shahrukh Khan had a dance performance together in Shahrukh Khan's film 'Zero'

Pathaan

Salman Khan's entry in Shahrukh Khan's film Pathaan won hearts

Singham Again

Salman Khan appeared in Ajay Devgn's recently released film 'Singham Again'

Bawaal

Fans are excited to see Salman Khan in Varun Dhawan's recently released film 'Bawaal'

