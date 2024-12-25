Baby John to Singham Again: Top 7 Salman Khan cameos over the years

Entertainment
Salman Khan also had a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Salman Khan also had a cameo in the film Tees Maar Khan. Salman and Katrina's dance in this film was well-liked
Salman Khan stole the limelight in the superhit film 'Son of Sardaar'
Salman and Shahrukh Khan had a dance performance together in Shahrukh Khan's film 'Zero'
Salman Khan's entry in Shahrukh Khan's film Pathaan won hearts
Salman Khan appeared in Ajay Devgn's recently released film 'Singham Again'
Fans are excited to see Salman Khan in Varun Dhawan's recently released film 'Bawaal'
