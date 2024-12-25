Entertainment

Baby John: Varun Dhawan to Keerthy Suresh; Check fees of cast

Varun Dhawan

Leading the cast as Satya Verma, also known as Baby John, the actor reportedly earned Rs. 25 crore for the role, marking his highest fee to date

Keerthy Suresh

Opposite him Keerthy Suresh makes her Bollywood debut as Meera Verma, Satya’s wife, with a paycheck of Rs. 4 crore

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff takes on the antagonist role of Babbar Sher, delivering a compelling performance for a remuneration of Rs. 1.5 crore

Wamiqa Gabbi

Another key performer plays Khushi’s teacher, a pivotal character in the story, earning Rs. 40 lakhs

Zara Zyanna

The role of Khushi, portrayed by a young talent, charged Rs. 20 lakhs

