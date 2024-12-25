Baby John: Varun Dhawan to Keerthy Suresh; Check fees of cast

Entertainment
Varun Dhawan to Keerthy Suresh; Check fees of cast
Leading the cast as Satya Verma, also known as Baby John, the actor reportedly earned Rs. 25 crore for the role, marking his highest fee to date
Opposite him Keerthy Suresh makes her Bollywood debut as Meera Verma, Satya’s wife, with a paycheck of Rs. 4 crore
Jackie Shroff takes on the antagonist role of Babbar Sher, delivering a compelling performance for a remuneration of Rs. 1.5 crore
Another key performer plays Khushi’s teacher, a pivotal character in the story, earning Rs. 40 lakhs
The role of Khushi, portrayed by a young talent, charged Rs. 20 lakhs
