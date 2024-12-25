Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace

Entertainment
Isha Ambani wore a necklace worth crores in 2024
Nita Ambani is known for her luxurious jewelry, but in 2024, her daughter Isha Ambani surpassed her. Isha surprised everyone by wearing necklaces from emerald to pink diamonds
Like her mother Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani also loves emeralds. She wore crown emerald necklace with a red sequined lehenga at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function
Isha Ambani's orange outfit went viral. She wore a diamond, emerald, and gemstone-studded blouse. Her look included a double-layered diamond necklace with two large diamonds
Isha Ambani made headlines wearing a Navratna necklace with nine gems. It took four years to make. It features gems like diamonds, sapphires, jade, coral, fire opal, and pearls
4,000 artisans worked on Isha Ambani's Maharani necklace made of pink diamonds. This necklace is made of pink, orange, green, and blue diamonds
Isha Ambani looked like an Apsara in a hand-printed brown lehenga. Like her mother Nita, she also loves traditional jewelry. Isha wore South Indian temple jewelry with the lehenga
Isha Ambani wears her mother Nita Ambani's jewelry. At her brother's wedding, she wore a South Indian look with a gold and large emerald Hasuli necklace
Isha Ambani looked stunning in a sequined pink lehenga. She wore an emerald choker and matching long earrings
Isha Ambani wore an emerald and diamond necklace with a sequined and zari work lehenga. It featured large emeralds with small diamonds
