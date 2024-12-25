Entertainment

Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace

Isha Ambani wore a necklace worth crores in 2024

Isha Ambani's Jewelry Collection

Nita Ambani is known for her luxurious jewelry, but in 2024, her daughter Isha Ambani surpassed her. Isha surprised everyone by wearing necklaces from emerald to pink diamonds

Emerald Necklace

Like her mother Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani also loves emeralds. She wore crown emerald necklace with a red sequined lehenga at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function

Double-layered Diamond Necklace

Isha Ambani's orange outfit went viral. She wore a diamond, emerald, and gemstone-studded blouse. Her look included a double-layered diamond necklace with two large diamonds

Navratna Necklace

Isha Ambani made headlines wearing a Navratna necklace with nine gems. It took four years to make. It features gems like diamonds, sapphires, jade, coral, fire opal, and pearls

Diamond Maharani Necklace

4,000 artisans worked on Isha Ambani's Maharani necklace made of pink diamonds. This necklace is made of pink, orange, green, and blue diamonds

Traditional Temple Jewelry

Isha Ambani looked like an Apsara in a hand-printed brown lehenga. Like her mother Nita, she also loves traditional jewelry. Isha wore South Indian temple jewelry with the lehenga

Gold and Emerald Necklace

Isha Ambani wears her mother Nita Ambani's jewelry. At her brother's wedding, she wore a South Indian look with a gold and large emerald Hasuli necklace

Emerald Choker Necklace

Isha Ambani looked stunning in a sequined pink lehenga. She wore an emerald choker and matching long earrings

Isha Ambani's Jewelry

Isha Ambani wore an emerald and diamond necklace with a sequined and zari work lehenga. It featured large emeralds with small diamonds

