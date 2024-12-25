Entertainment

Year ender 2024: Top 6 Bollywood songs of THIS year

Hit Dance Numbers of 2024

Item songs contributed to the success of many Bollywood films in 2024

'Stree 2' (Aaj Ki Raat)

Tamannaah Bhatia's performance in 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2' significantly boosted the film's success

'Stree 2' (Aaayi Nahin)

Pawan Singh's 'Aaayi Nahin' from 'Stree 2' garnered 400 million views on YouTube

'Pushpa 2' (Kisik)

Sreeleela's 'Kisik' item number in 'Pushpa 2' was a hit

'Bad News' (Tauba-Tauba)

Vicky Kaushal's dance in 'Tauba-Tauba' from 'Bad News' was praised by Salman Khan

'Munja' (Taras)

'Taras' from the horror film 'Munja', featuring Sharvari Wagh, became a popular song

'The Crew' (Choli Ke Peeche)

The recreated version of 'Choli Ke Peeche' in 'The Crew' was well-received

