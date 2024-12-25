Year ender 2024: Top 6 Bollywood songs of THIS year

Entertainment
Item songs contributed to the success of many Bollywood films in 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia's performance in 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2' significantly boosted the film's success
Pawan Singh's 'Aaayi Nahin' from 'Stree 2' garnered 400 million views on YouTube
Sreeleela's 'Kisik' item number in 'Pushpa 2' was a hit
Vicky Kaushal's dance in 'Tauba-Tauba' from 'Bad News' was praised by Salman Khan
'Taras' from the horror film 'Munja', featuring Sharvari Wagh, became a popular song
The recreated version of 'Choli Ke Peeche' in 'The Crew' was well-received
