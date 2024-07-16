Entertainment

Who is Aman Preet Singh? Rakul Preet's brother arrested in drug case

Aman Preet Singh

Aman Preet Singh is the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Aman Preet Singh's arrest

On July 15, 2024, he was arrested in a drug case where he along with 12 men was carrying cocaine worth Rs 2 crore.

Who is Aman Preet Singh?

Like his sister, Aman is an actor who has primarily worked in the Telugu cinema.

Aman Preet Singh movies

He has appeared in films such as 'Ninnepelladata' (2020), ' Production No. 1' (2020), and 'Ramrajya'.

Aman Preet Singh business

Aman co-founded 'Starring You', a talent discovery company, with his sister Rakul. 

Aman Preet Singh business

The platform connects artists to producers, content owners, and distributors.

