Who is Aman Preet Singh? Rakul Preet's brother arrested in drug case

Aman Preet Singh is the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh.
On July 15, 2024, he was arrested in a drug case where he along with 12 men was carrying cocaine worth Rs 2 crore.
Like his sister, Aman is an actor who has primarily worked in the Telugu cinema.
He has appeared in films such as 'Ninnepelladata' (2020), ' Production No. 1' (2020), and 'Ramrajya'.
Aman co-founded 'Starring You', a talent discovery company, with his sister Rakul.
The platform connects artists to producers, content owners, and distributors.