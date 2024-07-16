Entertainment

SEXY Photos: Kim Kardashian's Instagram is an ode to her time in India

Kim Kardashian wowed attendees at Anant Ambani, Radhika's lavish wedding in Mumbai. Kim’s elegant white outfit featured a striking diamond-and-pearl nose chain added a modern touch

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the opulent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, dressed in traditional three-piece lehengas

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian chose a white lehenga for the occasion, creating a striking appearance

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

She accessorized her outfit with stunning jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, including a diamond-and-pearl nose chain

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim's ensemble was further enhanced with a matching necklace and headpiece, adding to her elegant look

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

The standout feature of Kim's attire was the diamond-encrusted Indian nose ring, which drew significant attention

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian also embraced traditional attire, complementing the event's cultural ambiance

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian sisters' presence at the wedding added a touch of international celebrity glamour to the festivities

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

Their choice of traditional Indian attire highlighted the beauty and richness of Indian culture and fashion

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian

The lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant became even more memorable with the Kardashians' stylish participation

Image credits: Instagram/KimKardashian
Find Next One