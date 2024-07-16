SEXY Photos: Kim Kardashian's Instagram is an ode to her time in India

Entertainment
Kim Kardashian wowed attendees at Anant Ambani, Radhika's lavish wedding in Mumbai. Kim’s elegant white outfit featured a striking diamond-and-pearl nose chain added a modern touch
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the opulent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, dressed in traditional three-piece lehengas
Kim Kardashian chose a white lehenga for the occasion, creating a striking appearance
She accessorized her outfit with stunning jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, including a diamond-and-pearl nose chain
Kim's ensemble was further enhanced with a matching necklace and headpiece, adding to her elegant look
The standout feature of Kim's attire was the diamond-encrusted Indian nose ring, which drew significant attention
Khloe Kardashian also embraced traditional attire, complementing the event's cultural ambiance
The Kardashian sisters' presence at the wedding added a touch of international celebrity glamour to the festivities
Their choice of traditional Indian attire highlighted the beauty and richness of Indian culture and fashion
The lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant became even more memorable with the Kardashians' stylish participation