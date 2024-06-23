Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

Entertainment
Deepak Chaurasia, a renowned personality in Indian media with decades of experience, is entering the realm of reality television by joining Bigg Boss OTT 3.
His remarkable career in the journalism industry has garnered him widespread recognition, paving the path for his admission into the Bigg Boss house.
Deepak has had a lasting effect on Indian television journalism. He was involved in establishing the 24-hour news channel 'Aaj Tak'. In 2003, he joined DD News' consultant editor.
He also worked for major networks such as News Nation, ABP News, and India News during his lengthy career.
His career altered when he was unceremoniously pulled from live newscasts. He was yanked from the TV for reporting on an army general's death while inebriated, sources said.
This event brought significant condemnation. He continued to anchor news on several networks despite being accused of creating polarising storylines.
In 2023, a Haryana court issued an arrest warrant against Chaurasia for a 2013 POCSO case. He reportedly skipped court due to an interview with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.
Seeing how the journalist turned reality star responds to these scandals and cleans up would be fascinating.