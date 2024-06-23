Entertainment

Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

Deepak Chaurasia, a renowned personality in Indian media with decades of experience, is entering the realm of reality television by joining Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

His remarkable career in the journalism industry has garnered him widespread recognition, paving the path for his admission into the Bigg Boss house.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

Deepak has had a lasting effect on Indian television journalism. He was involved in establishing the 24-hour news channel 'Aaj Tak'. In 2003, he joined DD News' consultant editor.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

He also worked for major networks such as News Nation, ABP News, and India News during his lengthy career.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

His career altered when he was unceremoniously pulled from live newscasts. He was yanked from the TV for reporting on an army general's death while inebriated, sources said.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

This event brought significant condemnation. He continued to anchor news on several networks despite being accused of creating polarising storylines.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

In 2023, a Haryana court issued an arrest warrant against Chaurasia for a 2013 POCSO case. He reportedly skipped court due to an interview with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Deepak Chaurasia? Know about his controversies, career and more

Seeing how the journalist turned reality star responds to these scandals and cleans up would be fascinating.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One