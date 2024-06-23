Entertainment
Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Which celeb has the most brand value?
Virat Kohli tops the celebs' most brand value list with $227.9 million
Second is Ranveer Singh with a brand value of $203.1 million
Shah Rukh Khan comes third with $120.7 million
Akshay Kumar holds the 4th spot with a brand value of $111.7 million
Alia Bhatt is in 5th position with a brand value of $101.1 million
Kiara Advani is at the 12th spot on the celebs' most brand value list
