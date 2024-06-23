Who is Rishabh Pant's alleged girlfriend Isha Negi?

Entertainment
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is said to be dating entrepreneur Isha Negi.
Although the two never opened up about their relationship, they posted pictures that sparked their dating.
The two started dating when they were 19 years old.
Isha is a student of the Convent Of Jesus And Mary school and later did her graduation from Amity University, Noida.
She is from Delhi and is an interior designer by profession and pursued literature.
Isha is a fitness freak who often takes to Instagram to show off her workout and luxurious lifestyle.