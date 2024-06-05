Boy or Girl? Deepika Padukone reveals she wants 3 kids

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are having their first child in September 2024. The 2018 bride and groom are regularly asked about family plans.
While pursuing their jobs, their desire to become parents was clear. As Deepika and Ranveer prepare to have children,
In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika Padukone was asked about her ambitions if she hadn't become an actor.
The actress said that she would have enjoyed her family life and loved children. Deepika also expressed her wish to have three kids and added:
“If I was not an actor I don’t know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about."
"Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing.”
In an interview, Ranveer Singh said he wanted babies soon. Ram Leela was asked if he wanted a girl or boy. The actor said that he wants feminine energy.
“I would much rather have a daughter. I think they’re so much nicer, kinder, more intelligent, more involved. I much prefer the feminine energy.”