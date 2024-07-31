Entertainment

Natasa kept meeting ex-bf Aly Goni while dating Hardik Pandya? Read on

In an old video Aly Goni opened up on the emotional turmoil he faced following his breakup with Natasa Stankovic before she dated and eventually got married to Hardik Pandya

Aly Goni's Heartfelt Revelation

Aly Goni discussed the impact of his breakup with Natasa Stankovic, struggling to hold back tears. He admitted that despite his usual smile, he was deeply affected by their split
 

Challenges Post-Breakup

Aly revealed that breakup left him heartbroken, isolated, especially as he was away from his parents. He felt that his intense love for Natasa might have contributed to devastation

Confusion About Their Relationship

Aly and Natasa discussed their relationship on Nach Baliye 9. Aly mentioned they were together for four years, but Natasa's remarks suggested they had dated twice

Natasa's Continued Meetings with Aly

Speculation arose when it was revealed that Natasa appeared to maintain contact with Aly while she was with Hardik Pandya

Hardik and Natasa's Separation

During IPL 2024, rumors about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s separation began circulating. Natasa’s removal of the ‘Pandya’ surname from her social media

Official Announcement of Separation

Natasa and Hardik officially announced their separation after four years of marriage. They revealed they had mutually decided to part ways but will continue to co-parent their son

Continued Friendly Terms

Despite their separation, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic appear to be on good terms. Hardik recently commented positively on Natasa’s social media post

