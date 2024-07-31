Entertainment

Kiara Advani turns 33: A look into her Rs 40 crore net worth

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani birthday

On July 31, actress Kiara Advani will be celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Image credits: kiara advani/instagram

Kiara Advani net worth

Kiara Advani has achieved great financial success during her career and her net worth is believed to be Rs 40 crore.

Image credits: kiara advani/instagram

Kiara Advani fee, sponsorships

She charges around Rs 1.5 crore for sponsorships and Instagram postings, and around Rs 3 crore for each film.

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani house cost

Kiara Advani owns a mansion in Mahalaxmi for Rs 15 crore and another in Bandra worth Rs 70 crore, where she lives with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. 

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani car collection

She also owns many expensive vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz E220D for Rs 73.48 lakh, a BMW X5 for Rs 79.90 million, and a BMW 530D for Rs 74.49 lakh.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One