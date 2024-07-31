Kiara Advani turns 33: A look into her Rs 40 crore net worth

Entertainment
On July 31, actress Kiara Advani will be celebrating her 33rd birthday.
Kiara Advani has achieved great financial success during her career and her net worth is believed to be Rs 40 crore.
She charges around Rs 1.5 crore for sponsorships and Instagram postings, and around Rs 3 crore for each film.
Kiara Advani owns a mansion in Mahalaxmi for Rs 15 crore and another in Bandra worth Rs 70 crore, where she lives with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.
She also owns many expensive vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz E220D for Rs 73.48 lakh, a BMW X5 for Rs 79.90 million, and a BMW 530D for Rs 74.49 lakh.