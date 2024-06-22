Entertainment

Who is Armaan Malik? Youtuber enters Bigg Boss OTT 3 with two wives

Malik, renowned for his opulent lifestyle, entertaining prank videos, made a splash on the Anil Kapoor-hosted show alongside his wives, Kritika and Payal

Armaan Malik, Kritika, Payal

Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is known for his engaging vlogs and boasts over 7.62 million subscribers on one channel

Content Diversity

He also enjoys a significant following on Instagram, with around 3 million followers

Youtube

Armaan gained fame through dedicated content across multiple YouTube channels, including vlogs and fitness videos

Marriage

Notably, he made headlines for marrying both Payal and Kritika, without legally ending his first marriage

Children

His unconventional family setup includes four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid

Controversy, Media Attention

Despite controversies, Armaan maintains that he avoids explicit content in his vlogs, focusing on family-friendly themes

Bigg Boss OTT 3

His appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 has sparked further interest in his personal and professional life

