Who is Armaan Malik? Youtuber enters Bigg Boss OTT 3 with two wives

Entertainment
Malik, renowned for his opulent lifestyle, entertaining prank videos, made a splash on the Anil Kapoor-hosted show alongside his wives, Kritika and Payal
Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is known for his engaging vlogs and boasts over 7.62 million subscribers on one channel
He also enjoys a significant following on Instagram, with around 3 million followers
Armaan gained fame through dedicated content across multiple YouTube channels, including vlogs and fitness videos
Notably, he made headlines for marrying both Payal and Kritika, without legally ending his first marriage
His unconventional family setup includes four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid
Despite controversies, Armaan maintains that he avoids explicit content in his vlogs, focusing on family-friendly themes
His appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 has sparked further interest in his personal and professional life