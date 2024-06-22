Entertainment

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 7 best movies of the south superstar

Celebrate Thalapathy Vijay's birthday with his best films, including Mersal, Thuppakki, Ghilli, Kaththi, Pokkiri, Theri, and Master. Experience the magic of Vijay!

Image credits: IMDb

Mersal

Directed by Atlee, this action-packed film features Vijay in a dual role, addressing social issues with a strong message

Image credits: IMDb

Thuppakki

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this thriller showcases Vijay as an army officer on a mission to thwart a terrorist plot

Image credits: IMDb

Ghilli

Directed by Dharani, this action-packed entertainer established Vijay as a mass hero with memorable action sequences

Image credits: IMDb

Kaththi

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this film revolves around Vijay's character taking on corporate corruption and social issues

Image credits: IMDb

Pokkiri

Directed by Prabhu Deva, this action film features Vijay as an undercover police officer dealing with crime and corruption

Image credits: IMDb

Theri

Directed by Atlee, this emotional action drama showcases Vijay as a protective father dealing with personal tragedy and revenge

Image credits: IMDb

Master

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film features Vijay as a charismatic professor trying to reform a juvenile detention center

Image credits: IMDb
