Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 7 best movies of the south superstar

Entertainment
Celebrate Thalapathy Vijay's birthday with his best films, including Mersal, Thuppakki, Ghilli, Kaththi, Pokkiri, Theri, and Master. Experience the magic of Vijay!
Directed by Atlee, this action-packed film features Vijay in a dual role, addressing social issues with a strong message
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this thriller showcases Vijay as an army officer on a mission to thwart a terrorist plot
Directed by Dharani, this action-packed entertainer established Vijay as a mass hero with memorable action sequences
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this film revolves around Vijay's character taking on corporate corruption and social issues
Directed by Prabhu Deva, this action film features Vijay as an undercover police officer dealing with crime and corruption
Directed by Atlee, this emotional action drama showcases Vijay as a protective father dealing with personal tragedy and revenge
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film features Vijay as a charismatic professor trying to reform a juvenile detention center