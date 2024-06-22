Entertainment

Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

Vijay aka Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar spent 31 years in the film industry. He has experienced ups and downs throughout his career.

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

At the age of 18, he made his acting debut in his father's film "Naalaiya Theerpu (1992).

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

Vijay has won several awards, including Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and SIIMA awards. He's often listed on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 List.

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

He's also extremely famous on social media, with one of his images becoming the most shared tweet in India in 2020.

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

Aside from his fame in South India, Vijay's films do well worldwide. He is noted for his acts of charity work. He donated over INR 1 crore to COVID-19 Relief Funds.

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

From humble origins, he may earn up to Rs 200 crore for his forthcoming film, 'G.O.A.T.'. This rise in revenue has raised his net worth to Rs 600 crore, reported TOI. 

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

Vijay ranks among the highest-paid actors in South India with an approximate net worth of Rs. 474 crores.

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay's car collection

Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi A8 L, BMW 7-Series, BMW X6, Mercedes Benz GLA, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, BMW-5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Benz E350D

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay's house

He lives in a luxury house by the beach on Casuarina Drive street in Chennai worth INR 80 crore, He also owns properties in Tiruvallur, Thiruporur, Thirumazhisai, and Vandalur

Image credits: our own
Find Next One