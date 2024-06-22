Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

Entertainment
Vijay aka Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar spent 31 years in the film industry. He has experienced ups and downs throughout his career.
At the age of 18, he made his acting debut in his father's film "Naalaiya Theerpu (1992).
Vijay has won several awards, including Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and SIIMA awards. He's often listed on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 List.
He's also extremely famous on social media, with one of his images becoming the most shared tweet in India in 2020.
Aside from his fame in South India, Vijay's films do well worldwide. He is noted for his acts of charity work. He donated over INR 1 crore to COVID-19 Relief Funds.
From humble origins, he may earn up to Rs 200 crore for his forthcoming film, 'G.O.A.T.'. This rise in revenue has raised his net worth to Rs 600 crore, reported TOI.
Vijay ranks among the highest-paid actors in South India with an approximate net worth of Rs. 474 crores.
Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi A8 L, BMW 7-Series, BMW X6, Mercedes Benz GLA, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, BMW-5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Benz E350D
He lives in a luxury house by the beach on Casuarina Drive street in Chennai worth INR 80 crore, He also owns properties in Tiruvallur, Thiruporur, Thirumazhisai, and Vandalur