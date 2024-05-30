 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna made news when a video of him shoving actress Anjali at a pre-release function became viral.

Image credits: Social Media

Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna

The video provoked widespread uproar on social media for obvious reasons. Furthermore, the actor was severely chastised and criticised for his rude conduct towards the artist.

Image credits: Social Media

Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna

As Nandamuri Balakrishna entered the stage, he urged the actress to go to the side, but he shoved her with force without giving her a chance. 

Image credits: Social Media

Who is Anjali?

Anjali is a well-known celebrity in South Indian cinema. She made her debut in 2006 with the Telugu film Photo opposite actor Anand.

Image credits: instagram/anjali

Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna

Following that, the actress made her Tamil cinema debut with the film Kattradhu Thamizh, which helped her gain much recognition.

Image credits: instagram/anjali

Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna

In addition to Telugu and Tamil, the actress has appeared in Malayalam and Kannada films, including Rana Vikrama, Honganasu, and Iratta.

Image credits: instagram/anjali

Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna

Regarding work, Anjali will be important in the upcoming film Gangs of Godavari. She is also preparing for another film, the Ram Charan-starring Game Changer.

Image credits: instagram/anjali

Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna

Her upcoming film Gangs Of Godavari will hit theatres on May 31.

Image credits: instagram/anjali
Find Next One