Anjali Tendulkar to Safa Baig: Beautiful Wives of Indian Cricketers

Entertainment
The wives of former Indian cricketers are no less beautiful than Bollywood heroines. Let us introduce you to the queen wives of some players.
Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge is no less beautiful. She often shares her pictures on Instagram.
The wife of former Indian left-arm all-rounder Irfan Pathan also looks no less than a heroine. His wife Safa Baig looks very beautiful.
There is no answer to the beauty of the wife of India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Anjali Tendulkar surpasses B-town heroines in this matter.
Everyone is crazy about the beauty of Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech. Australia-born Hazel has surpassed actresses in this matter.
Fast bowler Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh is also not far behind. She was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She is no less than an actress.
Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary. She looks very beautiful. Millions are mesmerized by her beauty.
