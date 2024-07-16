Katrina Kaif turns 41: 7 best movies of the 'Merry Christmas' actress

Entertainment
Katrina Kaif turns 41 today. Here are 7 best films of the actress you must see. 'Rajneeti' to 'Bang Bang' are 7 movies. Check out the full list here
This film features Katrina as Laila, a free-spirited diving instructor. Her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan and the scenic Spanish locales add to the film’s charm
In this romantic drama, Katrina plays Meera, a woman torn between love, duty. Paired with Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Yash Chopra, this film is a poignant tale of love, sacrifice
Katrina stars as Zoya, a secret agent, opposite Salman Khan. This action-packed thriller showcases her in a strong, action-oriented role
This light-hearted romantic comedy sees Katrina as the quirky and free-spirited Dimple. Her comedic timing and on-screen presence with Imran Khan make it a delightful watch
Katrina portrays Indu, a character inspired by Indian political scenarios. Her performance in this intense political drama, directed by Prakash Jha, is both powerful and nuanced
An action-comedy with Hrithik Roshan, Katrina shines as Harleen, a woman caught up in a thrilling adventure. The film is known for its high-energy action sequences
In this sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Katrina reprises her role as Zoya. The film, based on a real-life rescue mission, showcases her in a gritty, action-packed performance