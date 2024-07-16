Anant Ambani, Radhika Reception: Isha wears huge 3-D lehenga [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Isha Ambani chose her favorite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, for a custom-made lehenga at her brother Anant Ambani's reception
Isha Ambani dazzled in a series of exquisite Manish Malhotra lehengas during the wedding festivities, showcasing her impeccable style and elegance
She turned heads in custom outfits by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, adding a touch of glam and sophistication to the celebrations with her stunning choices
No wedding festivity is complete without Isha in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. Her choice for the reception ceremony was a magnificent white lehenga
Isha's pristine white lehenga featured big 3D flowers on the skirt, making it a standout piece that screamed 'Beauty' at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception
She styled her lehenga with a V-neck blouse, adorned with intricate lacework, adding a touch of elegance and detail to her overall look
Isha chose a big diamond neck chain, layered pearl necklace, maang teeka, and huge pearl kadas, perfectly complementing her outfit
Completing her stunning look, Isha left her hair open, adding a touch of effortless grace to her already magnificent ensemble