Anant Ambani, Radhika Reception: Isha wears huge 3-D lehenga [PHOTOS]

Isha Ambani chose her favorite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, for a custom-made lehenga at her brother Anant Ambani's reception

Image credits: Instagram

Manish Malhotra Lehengas

Isha Ambani dazzled in a series of exquisite Manish Malhotra lehengas during the wedding festivities, showcasing her impeccable style and elegance

Image credits: Instagram

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Glam

She turned heads in custom outfits by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, adding a touch of glam and sophistication to the celebrations with her stunning choices

Image credits: Instagram

Sabyasachi Mukherjee Ensemble

No wedding festivity is complete without Isha in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. Her choice for the reception ceremony was a magnificent white lehenga

Image credits: Instagram

Pristine White Lehenga

Isha's pristine white lehenga featured big 3D flowers on the skirt, making it a standout piece that screamed 'Beauty' at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception

Image credits: Instagram

Intricate V-Neck Blouse

She styled her lehenga with a V-neck blouse, adorned with intricate lacework, adding a touch of elegance and detail to her overall look

Image credits: Instagram

Diamond and Pearl Jewelry

Isha chose a big diamond neck chain, layered pearl necklace, maang teeka, and huge pearl kadas, perfectly complementing her outfit

Image credits: Instagram

Open Hair for the Bash

Completing her stunning look, Isha left her hair open, adding a touch of effortless grace to her already magnificent ensemble

Image credits: Instagram
