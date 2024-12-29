Who is actress Urmila Kothare, whose vehicle caused a fatal accident?

Entertainment
A metro rail worker died after being hit by actress Urmila Kothare's car, while another is seriously injured. Know who is Urmila Kothare...
Actress Urmila Kothare's car met with a horrific accident in Kandivali area of Mumbai. This speeding car ran over two laborers, one of whom has died.
The second worker hit by Urmila Kothare's car is seriously injured. However, the airbag saved Urmila and her driver, who sustained only minor injuries.
Urmila Kothare is an actress in Marathi films and TV shows. She has worked in Marathi films like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and 'Duniyadari' and Marathi shows like 'Asambhav'.
Urmila Kothare has worked in Thank God with Ajay Devgn, appeared in Welcome Obama (Telugu), and featured in Hindi serials like Mayka.
Urmila Kothare's real name is Urmila Kanetkar. She has been working in the entertainment industry since 2006. Marathi's 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' was her first film.
During the shooting of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' in 2006, she started dating actor Adinath Kothare and married him in 2011, becoming Kothare. Their daughter Jiza was born in 2018.
