Year Ender 2024: Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; 5 debutants THIS year

Junaid Khan in Maharaj

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, marked his cinematic debut with Maharaj, a grand period drama that highlighted his potential and introduced him to the world of Indian cinema

Lisa Mishra in Call Me Bae

Lisa Mishra transitioned seamlessly from singing to acting with her OTT debut in Call Me Bae, where she brought depth and authenticity to her role as an empowered, modern woman

Nitashi Goel in Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi Goel left an indelible mark in Laapataa Ladies with her portrayal of a young bride navigating the challenges of being lost in a patriarchal rural society

Lakshya in Kill

Lakshya delivered a standout performance in Kill, a Karan Johar production, where he played a relentless lead character that captivated audiences and sparked conversations

Rishabh Shawney in Fighter

Rishabh Shawney broke the mold by debuting as antagonist in Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, showcasing his versatility and bold career choice

