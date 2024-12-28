Year Ender 2024: Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; 5 debutants THIS year

Entertainment
Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; Top 5 debutants of this year 2024
Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, marked his cinematic debut with Maharaj, a grand period drama that highlighted his potential and introduced him to the world of Indian cinema
Lisa Mishra transitioned seamlessly from singing to acting with her OTT debut in Call Me Bae, where she brought depth and authenticity to her role as an empowered, modern woman
Nitanshi Goel left an indelible mark in Laapataa Ladies with her portrayal of a young bride navigating the challenges of being lost in a patriarchal rural society
Lakshya delivered a standout performance in Kill, a Karan Johar production, where he played a relentless lead character that captivated audiences and sparked conversations
Rishabh Shawney broke the mold by debuting as antagonist in Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, showcasing his versatility and bold career choice
