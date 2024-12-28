Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor inspired salwar suit designs for parties

Pastel Front Cut Sherwani Style Suit

Kareena often sports pastel suits. Her front-cut sherwani style suit is perfect for office wear

Yellow Long Salwar Suit

Kareena's yellow suit with pajama and silver work offers a glossy look

Anarkali Lace Work Suit

Kareena looks stunning in this chiffon/georgette Anarkali suit with golden lace

Golden Heavy Long Gown Suit

Kareena's heavy long gown-style suit is perfect for wedding functions

Red Suit with Embroidered Dupatta

The red suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta creates a fusion look

Light Green Chikankari Suit

Kareena's light green Chikankari suit offers a classic look for the office

Churidar and Long Yellow Suit

Kareena's yellow thread work long kurta and churidar are versatile

Straight Cut Suit with Contrast Dupatta

Kareena favors a straight-cut suit with a contrast dupatta

