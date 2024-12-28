(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor inspired salwar suit designs for parties

Entertainment
Kareena often sports pastel suits. Her front-cut sherwani style suit is perfect for office wear
Kareena's yellow suit with pajama and silver work offers a glossy look
Kareena looks stunning in this chiffon/georgette Anarkali suit with golden lace
Kareena's heavy long gown-style suit is perfect for wedding functions
The red suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta creates a fusion look
Kareena's light green Chikankari suit offers a classic look for the office
Kareena's yellow thread work long kurta and churidar are versatile
Kareena favors a straight-cut suit with a contrast dupatta
