New Year 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor inspired party outfits

Entertainment
Get New Year's Eve party dress inspiration from Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. From backless dresses to bodycon, there are ideas for every look!
This short and midi dress with a backless and halter neck design is very classy and glamorous. You can carry this dress to special parties and events
Bodycon dresses are the life of winter parties. This is very special and classy for your New Year's party. You will find other colors besides black in this type of bodycon dress
This latest piece of sequin midi dress is very classy and unique, which will be available in midi size and its off-shoulder style will give a bold and glamorous look
Slit dresses are very much in trend these days, so you can wear this kind of shimmery slit dress to become the life of the party
This off-shoulder midi dress design will add life to any party. You can wear this off-shoulder midi dress to parties, events, and especially New Year's Eve
