Entertainment

New Year 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor inspired party outfits

See Khushi and Janhvi's outfits

Get New Year's Eve party dress inspiration from Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. From backless dresses to bodycon, there are ideas for every look!

Backless Midi Dress

This short and midi dress with a backless and halter neck design is very classy and glamorous. You can carry this dress to special parties and events

Bodycon Dress

Bodycon dresses are the life of winter parties. This is very special and classy for your New Year's party. You will find other colors besides black in this type of bodycon dress

Sequin Midi Dress

This latest piece of sequin midi dress is very classy and unique, which will be available in midi size and its off-shoulder style will give a bold and glamorous look

Slit Dress

Slit dresses are very much in trend these days, so you can wear this kind of shimmery slit dress to become the life of the party

Off-Shoulder Midi Dress

This off-shoulder midi dress design will add life to any party. You can wear this off-shoulder midi dress to parties, events, and especially New Year's Eve

