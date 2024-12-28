Entertainment
Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, is currently 13 years old and is often seen with her mother.
Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan, often seen with his father, is currently 11 years old.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's beloved son, Taimur Ali Khan, is 8 years old. His cuteness charms fans.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, Misha Kapoor, is 8 years old.
Aamir Khan's younger son, Azad Rao Khan, is 13 years old and is often seen with his father.
Akshay Kumar's darling daughter, Nitara Kumar, stays away from the limelight. She is currently 12 years old.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is currently stealing the limelight. She is 2 years old.
