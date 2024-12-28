Entertainment

7 Adorable Bollywood Star Kids and Their Ages

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, is currently 13 years old and is often seen with her mother.

AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan, often seen with his father, is currently 11 years old.

Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's beloved son, Taimur Ali Khan, is 8 years old. His cuteness charms fans.

Misha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, Misha Kapoor, is 8 years old.

Azad Rao Khan

Aamir Khan's younger son, Azad Rao Khan, is 13 years old and is often seen with his father.

Nitara Kumar

Akshay Kumar's darling daughter, Nitara Kumar, stays away from the limelight. She is currently 12 years old.

Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is currently stealing the limelight. She is 2 years old.

