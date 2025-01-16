Entertainment

Where did Saif Ali Khan study? School and college journey

Saif Ali Khan in the news after being injured

Saif Ali Khan is in the news after being injured by a thief in his own home. He underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan, Son of the Royal Pataudi Family

Saif Ali Khan is a famous Bollywood actor and belongs to the royal Pataudi family. He is the son of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Saif Ali Khan's Education: Which School Did He Attend?

Saif Ali Khan's education began at Lawrence School Sanawar (Himachal Pradesh), where he received his primary education. This school is famous for its high educational standards.

Saif Ali Khan's Studies at Lockers Park School, UK

After Sanawar, Saif Ali Khan studied at Lockers Park School (UK), a private boarding and day school where boys receive preparatory and pre-preparatory education.

Completed Higher Education at Winchester College (UK)

Saif then enrolled at Winchester College (UK) for his higher education. This school is one of the most prestigious schools in the world, where Saif continued his education.

Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi taught him to love books

Saif loves books. The reason for his craze for books was his late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was a famous cricketer.

He is not alone, he has books

Saif had shared an incident when one day his father was alone at home. And when Saif asked, he told that he is not alone, he has books and this thing greatly influenced Saif.

Was smart in studies but less interested

According to Saif, he was good at studies, but did not show full interest. Whenever he paid attention, he was at the top position, but he did not use his full academic potential.

