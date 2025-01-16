Where did Saif Ali Khan study? School and college journey

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is in the news after being injured by a thief in his own home. He underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan is a famous Bollywood actor and belongs to the royal Pataudi family. He is the son of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan and actress Sharmila Tagore.
Saif Ali Khan's education began at Lawrence School Sanawar (Himachal Pradesh), where he received his primary education. This school is famous for its high educational standards.
After Sanawar, Saif Ali Khan studied at Lockers Park School (UK), a private boarding and day school where boys receive preparatory and pre-preparatory education.
Saif then enrolled at Winchester College (UK) for his higher education. This school is one of the most prestigious schools in the world, where Saif continued his education.
Saif loves books. The reason for his craze for books was his late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was a famous cricketer.
Saif had shared an incident when one day his father was alone at home. And when Saif asked, he told that he is not alone, he has books and this thing greatly influenced Saif.
According to Saif, he was good at studies, but did not show full interest. Whenever he paid attention, he was at the top position, but he did not use his full academic potential.
