Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan has a long list of upcoming films. Many films have been announced in the last 10 years. Most of these have been released and 3 have been shelved.
Robbie Grewal is directing this film. It is currently in the production stage. This film will be released on OTT, in which Jaideep Ahlawat will also be in an important role.
Saif is returning in the 4th part after the first two parts of the franchise. Siddharth Malhotra will also have an important role in it.
This film has been announced, a sequel to Bhoot Police which came in 2021. Currently, no information has been revealed about the rest of the star cast and director of this film.
This is a sequel to the 2013 Zom-Com movie 'Go Goa Gone', which is being directed by Krishna DK-Raj Nidimoru. According to reports, this film has been shelved for now.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing this film. Apart from Saif, Prabhas and Kareena will also have lead roles in the film. The release date of this film has not been revealed yet.
This is a film from Salman Khan's production house SKF, which Sameer Sharma was going to direct. According to reports, this film, announced in 2016, has been shelved for now.
This is a Tamil film, in which Kamal Haasan will play the lead role along with Saif Ali Khan. Kamal Haasan is also its director. Its release date has not been revealed yet.
In 2021, there was news that Saif Ali Khan was going to do a film 'Fire' with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. However, the latest news is that this film has been shelved.
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's 7 saree designs: Traditional and stylish
(PHOTOS) Inside Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai house where he was attacked
Saif Ali Khan STABBED 6 times at Bandra home; reports
Saif Ali Khan Net Worth: Know his income, properties, cars and more