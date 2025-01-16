Entertainment

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's 7 saree designs: Traditional and stylish

Yellow Shimmery Saree

Kareena's yellow shimmery saree is perfect for weddings and traditional events. The classic silk and intricate border work enhance her regal personality.

Pink Floral Print Saree

Kareena's simple and fresh look in a light floral print saree is captivating. This design is perfect for daily events or day outings.

Light Sky Color Organza Saree

Kareena Kapoor looks bold in a hand-printed organza saree. This type of saree is suitable for cocktail parties or receptions.

Red Golden Saree

Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a red saree paired with a halter-neck blouse. This design offers a blend of traditional and bold vibes.

Black Sequin Saree

Kareena Kapoor looks glamorous in a black sequin saree. This saree is perfect for night parties or receptions.

Choose from Kareena's Saree Collection

Kareena's sarees in bright colors and shining fabrics are perfect for every occasion. You can choose one of these sarees and recreate the look.

