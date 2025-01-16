PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's 7 saree designs: Traditional and stylish

Entertainment
Kareena's yellow shimmery saree is perfect for weddings and traditional events. The classic silk and intricate border work enhance her regal personality.
Kareena's simple and fresh look in a light floral print saree is captivating. This design is perfect for daily events or day outings.
Kareena Kapoor looks bold in a hand-printed organza saree. This type of saree is suitable for cocktail parties or receptions.
Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a red saree paired with a halter-neck blouse. This design offers a blend of traditional and bold vibes.
Kareena Kapoor looks glamorous in a black sequin saree. This saree is perfect for night parties or receptions.
Kareena's sarees in bright colors and shining fabrics are perfect for every occasion. You can choose one of these sarees and recreate the look.
(PHOTOS) Inside Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai house where he was attacked
Saif Ali Khan STABBED 6 times at Bandra home; reports
Saif Ali Khan Net Worth: Know his income, properties, cars and more
Jeetendra Net Worth: Business ventures, production house earnings