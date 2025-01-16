(PHOTOS) Inside Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai house where he was attacked

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan lives with his family in Bandra West, Mumbai
Saif's bedroom, adorned with pictures
Saif's personal library, reflecting his love for reading
The balcony, decorated with plants
Saif's dedicated yoga space
The children's room with black and white tiles
The family's prayer area
The elegantly decorated living room
Saif Ali Khan STABBED 6 times at Bandra home; reports
Saif Ali Khan Net Worth: Know his income, properties, cars and more
Jeetendra Net Worth: Business ventures, production house earnings
Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: House, lifestyle of Merry Christmas actor