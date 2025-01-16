Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan STABBED 6 times at Bandra home; reports

Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his home. He was injured and immediately admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan attacked at 2 AM

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at 2 AM. The attacker stabbed him and fled. Police are searching for the attacker

What happened at Saif Ali Khan's home?

An unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan's home at 2 AM and argued with his maid. Saif intervened, and the person attacked him

Saif Ali Khan suffered six injuries

Two injuries are deep, including one near his spine. Saif Ali Khan's neurosurgery has been completed successfully, with a sharp object removed from the affected area

Saif Ali Khan's condition

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 3:30 AM. Doctors performed surgery. He is stable and under observation

Police investigate Saif Ali Khan attack

Bandra Police are investigating the attack on Saif Ali Khan and searching for the unknown assailant

Saif Ali Khan remains hospitalized

Saif Ali Khan will remain in the hospital under observation due to the severity of his injuries. Encounter specialist officer Daya Nayak was seen hospital

