Saif Ali Khan STABBED 6 times at Bandra home; reports

Entertainment
Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his home. He was injured and immediately admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan was attacked at 2 AM. The attacker stabbed him and fled. Police are searching for the attacker
An unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan's home at 2 AM and argued with his maid. Saif intervened, and the person attacked him
Two injuries are deep, including one near his spine. Saif Ali Khan's neurosurgery has been completed successfully, with a sharp object removed from the affected area
Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 3:30 AM. Doctors performed surgery. He is stable and under observation
Bandra Police are investigating the attack on Saif Ali Khan and searching for the unknown assailant
Saif Ali Khan will remain in the hospital under observation due to the severity of his injuries. Encounter specialist officer Daya Nayak was seen hospital
Saif Ali Khan Net Worth: Know his income, properties, cars and more
