When Salman Khan gave Varun Dhawan serious warning for THIS reason

Entertainment
Varun Dhawan is in the spotlight for the film 'Baby John'. 'Baby John' was released in theaters on the occasion of Christmas, i.e., December 25.
After betting on Shah Rukh Khan, South director Atlee Kumar has bet on Varun Dhawan this time. It will be interesting to see what wonders the film does.
Amidst the release of Varun Dhawan's film 'Baby John', an old story of his is going viral, in which Salman Khan threatened to slap him.
Varun Dhawan himself had revealed years ago that he had gone to a studio for a film and that is where he met Salman Khan.
Varun Dhawan had told that he saw Salman Khan in shorts and a vest and suddenly 'Uncle' came out of his mouth. Salman got angry after hearing this.
Varun Dhawan had told that Salman Khan got so angry that he threatened to slap him. He had said - If you call me uncle, I will slap you and won't see whose son you are.
Varun Dhawan started his career as an assistant director in 2010. His first film as a lead hero was 'Student of the Year' in 2012.
Talking about Varun Dhawan's work front, he will be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', 'Border 2'. These films will be released in 2025-26.
