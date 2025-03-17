Entertainment
The drama in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' continues. The show is currently showing that Abhir has found out that Charu did not marry him because of Sanjay.
The show will now show Abhir falling at Charu's feet and apologizing. During this, Charu will remember how Abhir angrily married Kiara.
In such a situation, Charu will distance herself from Abhir and say that she cannot break her sister's home. Hearing these things, Abhir will be badly broken.
On the other hand, Shivani does not know that Abhira cannot become a mother. In such a situation, she will tell Abhira about the importance of a child.
In such a situation, Abhira will start remembering Daksh. After this, Abhira will fast to have a child. Seeing these things of Abhira, Armaan will also become very emotional.
Media reports suggest a 3-month leap in the show, with Ruhi set to give birth to Abhira’s child via surrogacy, leading to major twists.
