When Madhuri Dixit cried after filming tough emotional scene- Read on

Entertainment
Veteran actor Ranjeet recently revealed in an interview with Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel that Madhuri Dixit was scared after hearing about his image.
Ranjeet recalled how his image as a cruel villain scared both girls and boys, including Madhuri, who was new at the time during Prem Pratigya.
Ranjeet mentioned that in one scene, he tried to assault Madhuri on a handcart, unaware of the set situation until later when he learned about it.
Ranjeet shared that the makers reassured Madhuri he was a good person. After that, she agreed to shoot, and people applauded once the scene was completed.
Ranjeet further says, "Madhuri was crying. The producers and other people ran to her and asked, 'Are you okay?' She said, 'I didn't feel anything. He didn't even touch me."
Ranjeet explained that during the scene, he moved the handcart around but never touched Madhuri. She later confirmed this on a TV show, admitting he didn’t touch her.
