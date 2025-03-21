Entertainment

Saif Ali-Amrita to Arbaaz-Malaika: 8 Most expensive B'wood divorces

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan paid Amrita Singh ₹5 crore after their divorce.

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan paid Malaika Arora between ₹10-15 crore after their divorce.

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan paid Sussanne Khan approximately ₹400 crore as alimony.

Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta. However, Aamir paid Reena ₹50 crore during their separation.

Sanjay Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor divorced her ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor after making several serious allegations. Sanjay gave her ₹70 crore as alimony.

Aditya Chopra-Payal Khanna

Aditya Chopra and Payal Khanna separated. After the divorce, Aditya gave Payal ₹50 crore as alimony.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorced Naga, it was said that she received ₹200 crore in alimony. However, she called these reports fake.

Dhanshree-Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanshree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal separated a few years after their marriage. Chahal gave Dhanshree ₹4.75 crore as alimony.

Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra Combined Net Worth: Check their wealth

Dhanashree Verma posts fiery photos amid Yuzi Chahal divorce news

Rani Mukerji Birthday: Check Bollywood success and box office record

Rani Mukerji Birthday: Net worth, remuneration, assets, cars and more