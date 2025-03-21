Saif Ali-Amrita to Arbaaz-Malaika: 8 Most expensive B'wood divorces

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan paid Amrita Singh ₹5 crore after their divorce.
Arbaaz Khan paid Malaika Arora between ₹10-15 crore after their divorce.
Hrithik Roshan paid Sussanne Khan approximately ₹400 crore as alimony.
Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta. However, Aamir paid Reena ₹50 crore during their separation.
Karisma Kapoor divorced her ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor after making several serious allegations. Sanjay gave her ₹70 crore as alimony.
Aditya Chopra and Payal Khanna separated. After the divorce, Aditya gave Payal ₹50 crore as alimony.
When Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorced Naga, it was said that she received ₹200 crore in alimony. However, she called these reports fake.
Dhanshree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal separated a few years after their marriage. Chahal gave Dhanshree ₹4.75 crore as alimony.
Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra Combined Net Worth: Check their wealth
Dhanashree Verma posts fiery photos amid Yuzi Chahal divorce news
Rani Mukerji Birthday: Check Bollywood success and box office record
Rani Mukerji Birthday: Net worth, remuneration, assets, cars and more