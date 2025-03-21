Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Eid Releases: A look at hits, flops & box office records

Salman Khan's Sikandar

Everyone is waiting for the release of Salman Khan's film Sikandar. The film is releasing on March 30 on the occasion of Eid. Let's know the status of his Eid releases.

1. Film Wanted

Salman Khan's Wanted, which came on Eid in 2009, was made for 35 crores. The film was a blockbuster and earned 90.21 crores.

2. Film Dabangg

Salman Khan's film Dabangg, released on Eid in 2010, was also a super hit. Made on a budget of 41 crores, the film collected 221.14 crores.

3. Film Bodyguard

Salman Khan's film Bodyguard, which came on Eid in 2011, also created a stir at the box office. The film, made on a budget of 60 crores, earned 252.99 crores.

4. Film Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan's film Ek Tha Tiger, released on Eid in 2012, was also a blockbuster. The film, made on a budget of 75 crores, did a business of 335 crores.

5. Film Kick

Salman Khan's Kick came on Eid in 2014. This film, made on a budget of 140 crores, did a business of 402 crores.

6. Film Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on Eid in 2015. This film, made on a budget of 75 crores, did a business of 918.18 crores.

7. Film Sultan

Salman Khan's film Sultan, which came on Eid in 2016, was a blockbuster. This film, made on a budget of 90 crores, did a business of 623.33 crores.

8. Film Tubelight

The film Tubelight was released on Eid in 2017. The film was a flop. The film, made on a budget of 100 crores, earned 211.14 crores.

9. Film Race 3

Salman Khan's Race 3, which came on Eid in 2018, was a flop, yet the film did well. The film, made on a budget of 180 crores, earned 303 crores.

10. Film Bharat

The film Bharat, released on Eid in 2019, was prepared on a budget of 100 crores. The film earned 325.58 crores.

