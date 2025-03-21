Salman Khan’s Eid Releases: A look at hits, flops & box office records

Entertainment
Everyone is waiting for the release of Salman Khan's film Sikandar. The film is releasing on March 30 on the occasion of Eid. Let's know the status of his Eid releases.
Salman Khan's Wanted, which came on Eid in 2009, was made for 35 crores. The film was a blockbuster and earned 90.21 crores.
Salman Khan's film Dabangg, released on Eid in 2010, was also a super hit. Made on a budget of 41 crores, the film collected 221.14 crores.
Salman Khan's film Bodyguard, which came on Eid in 2011, also created a stir at the box office. The film, made on a budget of 60 crores, earned 252.99 crores.
Salman Khan's film Ek Tha Tiger, released on Eid in 2012, was also a blockbuster. The film, made on a budget of 75 crores, did a business of 335 crores.
Salman Khan's Kick came on Eid in 2014. This film, made on a budget of 140 crores, did a business of 402 crores.
Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on Eid in 2015. This film, made on a budget of 75 crores, did a business of 918.18 crores.
Salman Khan's film Sultan, which came on Eid in 2016, was a blockbuster. This film, made on a budget of 90 crores, did a business of 623.33 crores.
The film Tubelight was released on Eid in 2017. The film was a flop. The film, made on a budget of 100 crores, earned 211.14 crores.
Salman Khan's Race 3, which came on Eid in 2018, was a flop, yet the film did well. The film, made on a budget of 180 crores, earned 303 crores.
The film Bharat, released on Eid in 2019, was prepared on a budget of 100 crores. The film earned 325.58 crores.
Saif Ali-Amrita to Arbaaz-Malaika: 8 Most expensive B'wood divorces
Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra Combined Net Worth: Check their wealth
Dhanashree Verma posts fiery photos amid Yuzi Chahal divorce news
Rani Mukerji Birthday: Check Bollywood success and box office record