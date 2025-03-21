Dhanashree Verma posts fiery photos amid Yuzi Chahal divorce news

Entertainment
Dhanashree Verma is currently a hot topic of discussion, and the main reason behind this is her recent divorce with Yuzi Chahal.
Some reports are surfacing that Yuzi Chahal is ready to give ₹60 crore to Dhanashree Verma in alimony.
Meanwhile, Dhanashree has shared a story on her official Instagram account, in which she is seen holding a pyre in her hands.
Actually, a new song of Yuzi's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma has been launched, named "Dekha Ji Dekha Maine". She has advertised that song.
Dhanashree Verma is seen in a very dangerous look in the song. Her style and look are no less than a Bollywood film heroine.
After the divorce, Dhanashree Verma is seen fully engaged in her work. She has also been spotted by paparazzi on several occasions.
At the same time, her ex-husband Yuzi Chahal is busy preparing for IPL 2025. He will be seen playing with his new team Punjab Kings.
