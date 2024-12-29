When Dimple Kapadia set a 2-year live-in condition for Twinkle Khanna

Entertainment
Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 51st birthday. This occasion calls for a look into her and Akshay Kumar's love life.
In a society where live-in relationships are often frowned upon, Twinkle's mother, Dimple, set a 2-year live-in condition before approving their marriage.
Twinkle shared that it's rare for an Indian mother to impose a live-in condition. Dimple insisted on it after learning about their relationship.
Dimple's condition was clear: two years of living together, and if all went well, they could marry. Their love stood the test of time.
Akshay and Twinkle, now parents of two, exemplify how true love can overcome any obstacle.
While unconventional, live-in relationships offer insights into a partner's nature and behavior, aiding compatibility assessment.
Live-in relationships foster equality and reduce societal pressures, allowing partners to manage their relationship independently.
Lack of legal protection and commitment can create insecurity in live-in relationships.
The absence of commitment can lead to one partner leaving without obligation, causing emotional distress.
