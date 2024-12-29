Entertainment

When Dimple Kapadia set a 2-year live-in condition for Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna Turns 51

Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 51st birthday. This occasion calls for a look into her and Akshay Kumar's love life.

The Live-In Condition

In a society where live-in relationships are often frowned upon, Twinkle's mother, Dimple, set a 2-year live-in condition before approving their marriage.

A Unique Condition for Marriage

Twinkle shared that it's rare for an Indian mother to impose a live-in condition. Dimple insisted on it after learning about their relationship.

Marriage Conditional on Compatibility

Dimple's condition was clear: two years of living together, and if all went well, they could marry. Their love stood the test of time.

True Love Prevails

Akshay and Twinkle, now parents of two, exemplify how true love can overcome any obstacle.

Benefits of Live-In Relationships

While unconventional, live-in relationships offer insights into a partner's nature and behavior, aiding compatibility assessment.

Freedom and Equality

Live-in relationships foster equality and reduce societal pressures, allowing partners to manage their relationship independently.

Drawbacks of Live-In Relationships

Lack of legal protection and commitment can create insecurity in live-in relationships.

Potential for Abandonment

The absence of commitment can lead to one partner leaving without obligation, causing emotional distress.

