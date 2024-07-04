Anant Ambani, Radhika: Justin Bieber to charge THIS whooping amount

Entertainment
Justin Bieber returns to India after seven years to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set for July 5 in Mumbai's Antilia
Pop star Justin Bieber arrived in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events, set to perform at their sangeet on July 5
Justin Bieber returns to India after around 7 years and is reportedly charging around Rs. 83 crore for his performance at Anant, Radhika's sangeet
Previous Ambani pre-wedding events featured international stars like Rihanna (Rs 74 crore), Beyonce (Rs 33 crore), and Akon (Rs 2-4 crore) performing
The sangeet will be held at Antilia, Mumbai, with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey also expected to perform alongside Bieber
Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12 promises a star-studded affair, following lavish pre-wedding bashes in Jamnagar and aboard a cruise in Europe